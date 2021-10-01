Lyra McKee murder: Further arrests in journalist killing probe

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019 have arrested another two men.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in Derry on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Ms McKee (29) was shot as she observed rioting close to police lines in the Creggan area on April 18, 2019.

Three men have already been charged with murder and another four charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.