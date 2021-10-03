Lyra McKee murder investigation: Man (53) charged with rioting

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019 have charged a 53-year-old man with rioting.

The man has also been charged with assault and throwing petrol bombs.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 October.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday by detectives has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI confirmed.

Ms McKee (29) was shot as she observed rioting close to police lines in the Creggan area on April 18, 2019.

Three men have already been charged with murder and another four charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.