Lyra McKee murder investigation: Police arrest two men in Derry

Two men aged 24 and 29-years old have been arrested by police in Derry on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Police said the men were arrested in the city under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

They said the men are due to be interviewed by officers.

Ms McKee (29) was shot and killed by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Londonderry on the evening of April 19, 2019.

The arrests on Wednesday follow charges against two men last week.

Another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences

Paul McIntyre (52) from the Creggan area of the city has already been charged with Lyra Mckee's murder. He denies the charge.