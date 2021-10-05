Lyra McKee murder investigation: Three men arrested in Derry

Lyra McKee was shot dead in April 2019 in the Creggan area of Derry. Photo: PA Media.

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019 arrested three men on Tuesday morning.

The men arrested are aged 36, 39 and 45-years-old and are being held under the Terrorism Act.

The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.

The arrest of the three men follows on the back of the arrest of a 63-year-old man on Monday.

Ms McKee (29) was shot as she observed rioting close to police lines in the Creggan area on April 18, 2019.

Three men have already been charged with murder and another four charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.

The dissident republican group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.