Lyra McKee murder: Man (63) arrested under Terrorism Act

Lyra McKee, who was murdered by the New IRA in April 2019

A 63-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

He was arrested in Londonderry on Monday.

Ms McKee (29) was shot as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city in April 2019.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has admitted responsibility for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

Another 53-year-old man is to appear in court on Monday charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs.