Lyra McKee: Six men arrested in connection with murder of journalist in Derry

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested six men.

The men, aged 20, two 21, 41 and 54 were arrested in the Cityside of Londonderry on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.

All men remain in police custody at this time.

Ms McKee (29) was shot and killed by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of the city on April 19, 2019.