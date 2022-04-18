Lyra McKee's sister says Derry streets will not be safe until her killer is behind bars, during vigil to murdered journalist

Eamonn McCann remembers Lyra McKee as a ‘hero of journalism’

The sister of the late Lyra McKee has urged the Derry public to come forward with information that will secure the conviction of the gunman who killed her.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

The National Union of Journalists Derry and North West branch held a vigil in Guildhall Square with “sadness and pride” to mark the third anniversary of Ms McKee’s death, while another was held at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

A new banner in memory of Ms McKee was unveiled in Belfast where then Prime Minister Theresa May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish president Michael D Higgins were among those who attended her funeral in 2019.

The NUJ Belfast & District Branch hosted a commemorative vigil on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, to celebrate the life and legacy of Lyra McKee. Pic: Declan Roughan/Press Eye

Ms McKee’s sister Nichola McKee Corner, partner Sara Canning, friends, including Sinead Quinn, were in attendance in Derry, as well as journalism lecturer Leona O’Neill and Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle, who were witness to the fatal shooting three years ago.

Family and friends of Ms McKee embraced one another.

Addressing those gathered, Nichola said Derry's streets will not be safe until her sister's killer is caught.

She pleaded with anyone to come forward with information to secure the arrest and conviction of the gunman responsible for her sister's death.

Family and friends of Lyra McKee join the NUJ rally at Guildhall in Derry on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

She said: "It's never too late. We want to thank everyone who came today to honour Lyra and to remember her as a journalist, as a human being and as a person who loved this city; the city where our grandmother was born.

"We hope that you'll continue to keep Lyra in your hearts and in your minds in a very dignified way."

She concluded by saying "I beg you to help us achieve justice for Lyra".

Speaking at the vigil Eamonn McCann described Ms McKee as a “brilliant and inspirational journalist and an active and valued member of our union.”

He added: “Professionally and personally, she will always be hugely missed.

“Any journalist who knows her work will know how much she contributed to understanding of the north and how much she still had to give.

“Lyra didn’t write from an ivory tower or any cold perspective. She was a front-line worker with a full heart. She illuminated every patch of the world she described.

“All of us in the trade of journalism have a high responsibility to strive to emulate her.

“That she should have died so desperately young in our own area has left a stain of grief on all of us throughout our branch area and much further afield.”

Those gathered also remembered Martin O'Hagan, whose investigative journalism exposing paramilitary abuses led to his murder in Lurgan in September 2001.

“And just this month, Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and his Ukranian colleague Olesksandra Kuvshynova were killed near Kyiv on Monday when their car was struck by Russian fire,” Mr McCann continued.

“All of this - and, sadly, there is much more - serves to remind us that finding and reporting the facts of our fractured world can be a deadly business.

“At a time when truth is trampled on by tyrants, it is more important than ever that we remember heroes of journalism like Lyra McKee.”

Over recent days there has been a more visible police presence in Derry, with cars on regular patrols.

Last week, PSNI anti-terror police working along with MI5 were behind a high-profile operation during which a red van carrying two well-known republicans was stopped.

The intelligence-led operation involving at least four police Land Rovers and three undercover cars were used in the operation targeting two well-known republicans.

The searches were thought to be linked to plans for the controversial Easter Monday parade.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has said the investigation into Lyra's murder remains "very active".

"As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues.

"Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder."

Police said they have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.