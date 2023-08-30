Lyra’s sister thanks Orlando for removing Nazi graffiti from mural as journalist has a ‘special place’ in US city’s heart

Lyra McKee’s sister has thanked the people of Orlando for restoring a mural of the late journalist that had been daubed with racist and homophobic graffiti.

A swastika, anti-LGBT and anti-trans messages were painted on the memorial, which was erected in 2019 and bears an image of Ms McKee set against a rainbow-coloured heart.

Other LGBT murals alongside it were also defaced.

Ms McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

The Orlando LGBT organisation Zebra Youth said the graffiti was a work of a “hate group”.

It added volunteers had since removed the messages.

Ms McKee visited the city in 2017 as part of an international exchange programme in the wake of a mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in the city in which 49 people were killed.

She dedicated a TED talk at Stormont to the victims of the shooting and all LGBT people who died by suicide.

The mural was erected after the City of Orlando passed a motion to honour her in the aftermath of her murder.

Lyra’s sister Nichola Corner said she was shocked the memorial had been targeted.

“In this day and age, LGBT people should not have to put up with this,” she added.

“Lyra visited Orlando a year after the nightclub shooting, and it had a profound impact on her.

“She said she felt freer in Orlando than she did here and would love to live there some day.

“She also visited a mosque and spoke to those who helped people in the wake of the shooting.

“This informed a big part of Lyra’s TED talk.

“After Lyra was murdered, the people of Orlando rallied around and a resolution was passed to make Lyra’s birthday an annual day of celebration in the city.

“We were extremely honoured and touched by that.

“We are also touched at how people came out after the murals were targeted and restored them so quickly. It means so much.

“That says everything you need to know about the vast majority of the people of Orlando.

“Those responsible for the graffiti have nothing to offer society. They would be better spending the time having difficult conversations with those they disagree with. They would realise that we are all the same.”

Florida politician Anna Eskamani said: “Lyra has a very special place in the hearts of Orlandoans.

“Following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, Lyra not only recognised the tragedy of what happened at Pulse, but she shared her personal experiences as a LGBTQ+ person, talking about Pulse during a 2017 TED Talk that inspired and comforted so many of us.

“We are proud to have a mural dedicated to her in our city, and when it was vandalised this past weekend with Nazi graffiti, our community stepped up immediately to remove the hate speech and restore the mural.

“Lyra serves as a reminder for us to love ourselves, care for our community and to find power in pain.”