Lyttle confident bill to end religious discrimination in recruitment of teachers will be passed

The chairman of Stormont’s education committee, Chris Lyttle, is confident a bill to prevent NI schools from discriminating on the grounds of religion when appointing teachers will be passed before the assembly dissolves.

An exception to the Fair Employment and Treatment Order (FETO) means schools can use religious belief to discriminate between candidates for posts.

It comes as integrated education legislation was passed at Stormont on Wednesday.

Trade unionists believe this bill is complementary to integrated education because perceived community background, political opinions or religious beliefs should not be an obstacle to employment.

The Fair Employment (School Teachers) Bill has been brought before the Assembly on numerous occasions over the years.

Speaking at The Executive Office committee on Wednesday, Bill sponsor Chris Lyttle MLA said there is a real opportunity for the bill to pass before the end of this mandate.

Giving evidence to the committee, Dr Orla Drummand said controlled schools are in effect Protestant schools and Catholic maintained schools are Catholic.

Research from QUB in 2020 found that 90.7% of children in Northern Ireland attended a school that is Catholic maintained, or controlled non-denominational, 8.1% of pupils attend integrated schools and 1.2% attend Irish medium schools.

Key findings indicated that primary is more segregated than post-primary.

Dr Drummand said teacher training is largely split between Stranmillis College catering for teachers at controlled schools and St Mary’s College catering for teachers at maintained schools.

“In addition, in order to teach at a Catholic maintained nursery or primary school in a permanent capacity teachers must hold a recognised certificate in religious education,” she said

“This requirement was introduced by the council for Catholic maintained schools to recognise that nursery and primary schools have a pivotal role in preparing children to receive each of the sacraments of the catholic church.”

She said the FETO is discriminatory on the basis of religious belief. Schools are currently exempt from monitoring the community background of teaching staff and reviews of the teaching workforce for the equality commission.

The commission has considered removing the exemption, however, it was believed that it could have serious implications for the integrated sector which, at times, may have to discriminate in order to maintain a religious balance in line with the integrated ethos.

And it would have led to an increase in fair employment claims.

Dr Drummand told committee members: “The objective is to remove teachers from the exception in the order to ensure that schools are not permitted to use religious belief as grounds on which to discriminate between candidates for teaching posts.

“Schools would further be required to monitor the community background of their teaching staff.”

She added: “And to consider whether they are providing fair participation to members of the Protestant and Roman Catholic communities in relation to the employment of teachers.”

On the direction of the minister, the Department of Education said it would like to make an amendment to the bill to extend the bedding in period to 30 months rather than 12 to allow for a communications strategy and systems to be put in place.

Several members of the committee took issue with that suggestion and instead agreed a compromise to amend the bill so that it comes into force within 24 months of being passed.

