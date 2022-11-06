M2 reopens following an earlier incident

The M2 has reopened following an earlier incident close to the Bellevue Bridge.

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance had been attending the scene and it’s understood a person has been taken to hospital.

Police issued a statement about the motorway closure at around 3.30pm on Sunday – it was initially closed in both directions.

Inspector Buchanan said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the Antrim Road adjacent to the Bellevue Arms or the hill section of the M2 motorway, to contact police on 101."

Traffic is still slow moving in the Newtownabbey area following the incident.