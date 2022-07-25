Maghaberry Prison drug dealer found with 19 ‘wraps’ gets 14-month determinate sentence

A Co Antrim man caught dealing drugs inside a Northern Ireland prison during the Covid-19 lockdown was today jailed for six months.

Mark Kennedy (34), from Longfield Gardens in Greenisland, had pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing Class C drugs with intent to supply.

Prosecution barrister Joseph Murphy told Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, that on July 10, 2020, Kennedy was a remand prisoner in Maghaberry Prison.

“At 1.55pm, prison officers entered his cell to conduct a full-body search. During the search a number of items fell out of his sock and more items were found in the pocket of his shorts,” said Mr Murphy.

“When asked what they were, he said he didn’t know and said he was only asked to hand them out to other prisoners.”

Judge Roseanne McCormick QC heard that 19 “wraps”, weighing a total of 0.11 grams, were forensically analysed and were identified as buprenorphine, also known as subutex, which is a heroin substitute.

Mr Murphy added that 14 of the wraps had names written on them. When interviewed by police in January 2021, he said he was given the wraps to distribute to other prisoners and he thought the drugs were “spice”, a synthetic cannabinoid.

He told police that he was assaulted by other inmates two weeks previous for refusing to deal out the drugs, adding that he felt “under pressure” to distribute the drugs.

“He said he had cooperated with prison staff in private and had provided information on how drugs were circulated within the prison and who in fact was involved,” said the prosecution barrister.

The court heard that Kennedy has a total of 70 criminal convictions, including an entry for possessing 30 grams of cocaine with intent to supply.

“This conviction is a substantial aggravating factor to this offence which was committed in a prison environment,” said Mr Murphy.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said Kennedy had passed all drug tests and, as a result, he was given the privilege inside Maghaberry as a “walker”, which allowed him to move freely around the various prison wings, and was “prevailed upon” to distribute the Class C drug.

He stressed to the court that Kennedy was not involved in bringing the drugs into Maghaberry Prison, which at the time was in the first wave of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Mr Moore added that the drugs had come from the prison pharmacy and were moved by Kennedy to other prisoners.

“Fourteen of the wraps had names written on them. The remaining five did not and he explained to police that these would be picked up by ‘prison orderlies’ to distribute them to other prison houses.”

A Probation Service report assessed Kennedy as a high likelihood of reoffending and the report’s author said he would not be willing to support the defendant in the community due to his mental health and drug issues.

Passing a 14-month determinate sentence, Judge McCormick said: “This is a defendant who was actively distributing drugs within a prison.

“Drugs undermine discipline within a prison. They are their own form of currency in the regime and destabilise the potential rehabilitation of other prisoners who might otherwise be trying to combat their own addictions.”

She said the case was aggravated by the fact that Kennedy was distributing the drugs within a prison environment, along with his previous drug-dealing conviction.

Judge McCormick added that, after Kennedy completes his six-month prison sentence, he will serve a further eight months on supervised licence with the Probation Service.