Magherafelt family's 1915 car sells for £22,000

A classic car that's been in the possession of a local family for more than 100 years fetched £22,000 at auction yesterday.

The MacFlynns from Magherafelt sold their 1915 Hupmobile Model HA Tourer.

It had been estimated to sell for between £20,000 and £24,000.

The vintage automobile was sold online by H&H Classics in Warrington. Chief auctioneer Simon Hope began the bidding at £12,000, which was fought out between two interested parties before the hammer came down at £22,000.

The vendor condition ratings described the Hupmobile's bodywork and paintwork as excellent; the engine, electrical equipment and interior as very good; and the gearbox as good.

The successful bidder will receive the car's original sales invoice and all of its early history.

The Hupmobile had been in the possession of the MacFlynn family since April 20, 1915.

Damian Jones, head of sales for H&H Classics, said it was a "rare opportunity" to buy such a vehicle.

After seeing a listing in a June edition of the Irish Times in 1914, the 'Hup' was ordered by William MacFlynn, a spirit merchant in Magherafelt.

In 2016 the family set about a full restoration of the vehicle, which was completed two years later. Hupmobiles were built from 1909 through to 1939 by the Hupp Motor Car Company.