Magherafelt murder: Community reeling after second death in week

A man in Magherafelt has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a deceased male was found in the area on Monday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said that just after 12.30 on Monday October 18, police received a report that the body of a dead man had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt in Co Londonderry.

“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder,” said the detective.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said the Magherafelt community is reeling after the area’s second murder investigation in a week.

Police at the scene of a murder in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt on October 18, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Last week, midwife Katrina Rainey was discovered in a burning car in the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 12. She died in hospital after sustaining extensive burns.

The incident happened in the Knockloughrim area between Magherafelt and Maghera.

Mrs Rainey’s husband, Thomas Rainey (59), has been charged with her murder at the family farm in Co Londonderry.

“Magherafelt is not an area that is used to this kind of crime so to see two murder investigations launched in the wider area in a week has been very shocking for the local community,” said Mr McGlone.

“People will be rightly concerned at the recent rise in violent crime and I will be liaising with police to discuss how they intend to combat this issue. One incident is too many and we must do everything we can to reassure local people and others that this is a safe and welcoming area.

“I would encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Sandy Braes area to come forward to police immediately and assist their investigation in any way they can.”

The PSNI added that their investigation is “at a very early stage” and are appealing “to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”