Magherafelt sisters set up mentorship scheme to honour their late father on 10th anniversary of his death

Siblings credit his influence for their success and now wish to aid others

Four sisters from Magherafelt have launched a female mentorship programme in memory of their late father who passed away from dementia a decade ago.

Coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8, the Patsy Duffy Programme will provide advice and guidance in a range of areas including business strategy, finance, communication and leadership.

The late Mr Duffy's daughters are all entrepreneurs with a combined 75 years' experience in their respective fields.

One of them, Tanya McGeehan, said it was important to lead by example in keeping with how their father taught them to look at life.

"Daddy always raised us to believe our aspirations were valid and worth striving for,” she said.

“My sisters and I want to use our business experience to help women who have aspiration in their professional life but who face barriers to opportunity."

Mr Duffy, a popular businessman, died 10 years ago on March 7, 2012, from Early Onset Dementia, having lost his ability to walk and talk in the three years following his diagnosis. He was 57.

His four daughters, who are behind the inspirational programme, each have a variety of skills.

Ms McGeehan, from MCG Investments, is one of Northern Ireland’s leading female property entrepreneurs and Aisling Bremner, of Aisling Bremner Marketing, has worked in senior marketing roles for a host of local and global brands including Dale Farm, Magners and Heinz.

Lisa Duffy is a trained actor, qualified teacher, communications coach and founder of local children’s drama company, Bright Young Things, while Roisin Deery has extensive experience in Management Consultancy – most recently working at a senior level within the Operations Division of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the programme, which is free to anybody who wants to apply, the mentees will receive one hour of 1-2-1 mentorship per week for 16 weeks. All in all, there will be two intakes with four mentees in each programme.

Ms McGeehan credited their late dad and mum Janette for always being “a positive force in our lives with the vision to see that ambition and risk were something to be championed”.

“Not everyone has someone with this mindset supporting them, which is why we are launching The Patsy Duffy Mentorship Programme in our late father’s memory,” she said.

“My sisters and I want to use our years of business experience to offer advice and guidance to women who have aspiration in their professional life but who have barriers to opportunity.

“We want to help make a difference and be the champions and challengers in their corners like our dad was for us.”

Meanwhile, Ms Bremner said the programme is open to all females who have a professional aspirations but have a barrier stopping them from realising it.

“This barrier could be social responsibilities, health and well-being, confidence or economic,” she said.

“For example, ambitious employees that are stuck in a rut, entrepreneurs at the start of their journeys and lacking confidence, graduates who need guidance or stay at home mums who need the encouragement to return to work.

“What’s more, it has been well documented that Covid-19 has disproportionately affected women and we therefore hope that the Patsy Duffy Mentorship Programme will play a role in helping women reach their full potential and become the best that they can!” For further information or to apply before Sunday March 27, visit www.patsyduffymentorship.co