Magical Christmas still on agenda, vows Northern Ireland's Lapland trip charity

Memories: Girda Rupsiene and daughter Urte (9) from Randalstown with two of Santa’s elves in Lapland last year

Organisers of Northern Ireland's annual trip to Lapland have vowed to "keep the magic alive" this Christmas despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after tour operator Tui cancelled all Lapland holidays for customers from the UK and Ireland this winter.

Since 2008 the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust has transported over 1,000 terminally ill and life-limited children together with parents, siblings and a posse of medical professionals to Santa Park in Roveniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle. While this year's trip to the Finnish region is not possible, the charity says Christmas is definitely not cancelled.

NICLT chairman, Colin Barkley told the Belfast Telegraph: "Of course, this year, things are very different.

"A trip to EuroDisney in Paris had to be cancelled in May and as the year progressed, it became very obvious that any trip to Lapland was simply impossible.

"We were determined, however, that we would not allow the magic of Christmas to be diminished for our very special children. With the help and co-operation of the various hospitals and Health Trusts, we have developed what we are calling our '3 steps to Christmas', which we believe will help to create and build the excitement as the big day approaches. Like all businesses and charities this year we have had to be creative, but also reactive, as the regulations and restrictions caused by the pandemic continued to change," he added.

Inspiring: Chairman Colin Barkley hopes the visit to Santa will be back next year

Instead of travelling to Lapland to see Santa Claus, those who planned to travel will have the magical experience delivered to their doorsteps with a special gift from the man in the red suit complete with a special message.

Colin added: "We believe that what we have designed is Covid proof, but, of course, nothing compares to the magic of Lapland. We sincerely hope that this time next year, we will be liaising very closely once again with our friends at TUI, as we look forward to another amazing day, with another group of inspiring local children."

Among those fortunate enough to be on board for last trip were Girda Rupsiene from Randalstown and her nine-year-old daughter Urte.

"Our family had a day that we'll never ever forget and made memories that we'll cherish forever. Travelling with a child with medical needs can be very challenging but the Trust really took all those stresses away and allowed us to soak up the entire day worry free," Girda said.

"My heart goes out to those who were planning to travel this year because it really is a once-in-a-lifetime family experience."

Tui has said it will resume Lapland trips in winter 2021.

A spokesperson added: "Visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience, and Tui has worked extremely hard in recent months to try to ensure it can keep the magic alive and guarantee children and their parents a safe and enjoyable holiday. However, with the rapidly evolving travel environment and a Covid test soon to be mandatory for Finland, Tui UK and Ireland has decided that, on this occasion, it would not be able to deliver on this promise and wanted to remove uncertainty for families."