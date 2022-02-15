Main work begins on Belfast’s £175m Transport Hub

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive and representatives from Farrans Sacyr JV, GRAHAM and Babcock.

Belfast’s Transport Hub in the city centre has taken a step closer on Tuesday with the commencement of the main works at the site.

The major infrastructural scheme led by Translink stretches across 160,000 sqft, replacing the existing Europa and Great Victoria Street bus and rail stations and becoming the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland.

The hub will provide 26 bus stands, 8 railway platforms and an enhanced walking and cycling connectivity across the city.

Read more Plans submitted for Weavers Cross project

Local construction company Farrans and Spanish infrastructure group Sacyr will jointly carry out the main works at the hub, with construction group Graham having conducted enabling works and Babcock nearing completion on railway systems work.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visited the site on Tuesday and described the latest milestone in the project as “exciting”, saying the Transport Hub will be a “game changer” for Northern Ireland.

“I have been clear that we need to see an increase in the use of public transport and encourage more people to consider active travel options so that we can tackle the climate crisis,” she said.

“To achieve that we need to have the right infrastructure in place.

“When completed the Belfast Transport Hub will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland bringing together many aspects of how we travel including greener and cleaner travel by bus, rail and cycling.

“In addition users of the new hub will enjoy modern spacious facilities inside with a large concourse and enhanced retail space.”

Another project running alongside the Transport Hub at Weavers Cross close to Sandy row will also regenerate the 1.3m square foot brownfield site in the area.

Ms Mallon added: “With an expected annual footfall of over 20 million, this important NI Executive flagship project will bring a host of benefits to support the economy.

“It will improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond, and will be a key driver of social, economic and environmental wellbeing for the local and wider community.

“I also welcome the social value element of the contract with Translink and contractors working closely with stakeholders to provide employment and training opportunities.

“This project will therefore bring both immediate and long-term benefits for the entire region. I look forward to commencement of the main works and wish all our partners every success as we jointly deliver this key scheme for Northern Ireland.”

Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink said the new hub will bring a “top-class customer experience including enhanced cross border connectivity” and thanked residents in the area for their engagement in the project.

“It will be a major transport gateway for NI, creating a sense of arrival for a modern, progressive region,” he said.

“We expect construction on the new facility to take around four years to complete. During this time over 500 jobs will be created, and the scheme overall will be a major boost to the construction and engineering sector in Northern Ireland.

“Translink is also committed to delivering the social benefits from this project and we are working closely with Belfast City Council and local community partners to provide local employment opportunities.

“We are grateful to the local community in south and west Belfast for the positive way they have engaged with Translink as this project has evolved.”