Mairia Cahill: The Guardian writer Roy Greenslade, the IRA and a hatchet job on 'me too'
You don't get much lower than former journalist and secret IRA supporter Roy Greenslade's attack on my motivation in going public, says Mairia Cahill
Mairia Cahill
You may have missed the furore engulfing the former editor and journalist Roy Greenslade last week. That would be understandable, because despite most of the British and Northern Ireland Press running the story since last Sunday, few from the Irish media, until yesterday, reported it.