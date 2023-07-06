Majestic carpet for King Charles’ coronation made by NI business

Nick Coburn, Group Managing Director, and Joyce McIvor, UK and Ireland Contract Sales Director, with representatives from different departments at Ulster Carpets (back row, from left) Hannah Topping, Manu Thomas, Andrew Carson, and Sarah Moffett.

The Axminster carpets for the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey were manufactured by Ulster Carpets. Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Co Armagh business has revealed it was behind the Axminster at Westminster, after its famous carpets were used for the Coronation of King Charles III .

Ulster Carpets designed, manufactured and installed over 1,000 square metres of majestic wool rich Axminster carpets for the grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Their Royal Blue carpet was installed in The Nave and North and South Transepts, while the Regal Gold carpet adorned the Theatre of Coronation which is central to the ceremony.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Ulster Carpets, a fourth-generation family-owned company.

Group Managing Director Nick Coburn said: “When my grandfather founded Ulster Carpets, he could not have envisaged that his company would earn such a unique honour.

“There is a real sense of pride at being involved in the Coronation and we see this as a tribute to the hard work and dedication of generations of our staff over the last 85 years.”

This isn’t the first time that Ulster Carpets have worked with the Royal Family.

Last year, Ulster Carpets became one of the final companies to receive a Royal Warrant from the late Queen Elizabeth II, having worked on a number of projects for the Royal Household.

Joyce McIvor, UK and Ireland Contract Sales Director, led the team at Ulster Carpets on the historic Coronation project.

She said: “We are thrilled to play a major part in this historically significant event.

“Working closely with Identity we developed a range of colour samples for the Royal Household to choose from.

“We also had to consider the technical aspects of the construction such as pile height and direction, to ensure the carpet not only looked sensational, but performed to the very highest standards on the day.

“Our attention to detail shone through at every stage and that is testament to the dedication of our hard-working staff.

We have worked for a host of prestigious clients across the world but this ranks as one of the most important projects in our 85-year history.”

Lois Norman, a designer based in Ulster’s London Design Studio, said the colours of the carpet were influenced by the late Queen’s coronation.

“A more unusual aspect for us was that we had to consider how the carpet would look on TV.

“Everything had to work together in harmony and, in the end, the final choice of colours was influenced by Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation – a fitting tribute to the dedication she displayed during her years of service to the nation.

“This is by far the most prestigious project I have ever worked on and one I am so proud to have been involved in.”