Major Co Antrim crash involving motorcycle – three ambulance crews attend

Three emergency ambulance crews were deployed to a major road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Thursday night.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8.06pm yesterday evening on Moycraig Road in Ballymoney.

The incident involved a motorcycle.

No patients were taken from the scene.

The road has been closed in all directions.

Diversions are in place and police have asked that the public avoid the area and seek an alternative route for any journeys.