Major cocaine haul seized in Belfast as part of NCA investigation

Cocaine worth an estimated £1.6 million has been seized in Northern Ireland, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into drug supply.

The 20-kilo haul was discovered hidden inside an empty fuel tank being transported in a van which had just arrived into Belfast port on a ferry from Birkenhead on Monday 22 February.

The vehicle’s driver, a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and is now being questioned by NCA investigators.

Officers using special equipment had to be brought in to recover the drugs, in an operation which took several hours and also involved Belfast Harbour Police, Border Force and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Following the seizure a second man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences in Wolverhampton as part of the same investigation.

In a statement, the PSNI welcomed the success of the operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “We are delighted with the success of our Law Enforcement colleagues.

More importantly we are pleased with the positive impact this will have for individuals and communities within Northern Ireland in terms of disrupting the distribution and supply of Class A drugs and bringing those harmful offenders to justice.

Anything we can do to support a collective effort across a range of partners, as was seen in yesterday’s operation, is always welcomed, as well as the fact that cocaine with an estimated street value of over £1.6 million has been taken out of the control of criminals.”