Major concern over £80m Stormont contract to improve land agency’s digital service

Senior civil servants have placed a “red” warning status on a contract worth up to £80m after “major concerns” were raised about its progress.

The Sunday Independent has learned the project, which aims to transform the digital capabilities of the Land and Property Services (LPS) agency, has run into significant difficulties in recent months.

It is a project which will affect every household and business in Northern Ireland.

LPS collects domestic and business rates on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive and local councils. The huge amount of money collected each year by the agency plays a pivotal role in the governance of the North.

Several years ago, the Department of Finance (DoF), which manages the rates collection agency, launched the Nova Programme to improve LPS’s digital services.

There were a number of different elements to the multimillion programme. One of these was a Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project which aimed to transform how rates were assessed and collected online. The proposed new system would also manage the digital payments of various housing benefits.

Last year, a contract for the Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project was awarded to Belfast firm Equiniti ICS. According to the DoF, the contract is valued at between £20m and £80m dependent on how long it runs. The contract duration is for an initial period of 11 years but can be extended for a further three years.

On its website, Equiniti ICS states it develops digital platforms to “keeps things running smoothly for some of the world’s best known brands and public sector organisations”.

However, things have not run smoothly with the LPS project.

The situation has got so bad that LPS recently placed a “red” warning on the project under the Red Amber Green (RAG) system which symbolises the status of a project. Red means attention is required right away, amber is more of a warning and green means good to proceed.

The problems with the Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project have been outlined at LPS Board meetings in recent months.

According to the minutes of the March 2022 meeting, Nigel McVittie, LPS director of digital transformation, informed Board members at that stage the project had amber RAG status, but added he had “major concerns” over its progress.

He said feedback from colleagues who had taken part in workshops about the project “had not been positive”. According to the minutes, Mr McVittie referred to a delay of up to eight weeks with the project.

However, by the following month, the situation had got worse.

The minutes for the April LPS Board meeting reveal Mr McVittie said the RAG status for the project was “now more than likely” to be red.

He said other elements of the Nova programme all had green RAG status but that the Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project remained the “main area of concern”.

His colleague, Chris Rooney, LPS director of revenues and benefits, told the Board in April that LPS representatives had met with Equiniti to outline their concerns, although Mr McVittie told the meeting there might be a need to “undertake a full replanning exercise with Equiniti”.

Instead of improving, however, the situation continued to get worse.

At the May LPS Board meeting, Mr McVittie said the Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project had been moved to a red RAG status as “potential commercial issues were emerging”. He added there was a “likelihood of project dates being pushed back even further”.

The minutes of the meeting stated: “The feeling of those on the LPS Project Board is that the IT supplier has not listened to the concerns raised by them on a number of occasions.”

According to the minutes, Judith Andrews, LPS acting chief executive, said it was “disappointing that the message did not seem to be getting through to the IT supplier”.

A DoF spokesperson last week confirmed the ongoing issues with the LPS project.

“The Revenues and Benefits Implementation Project started the Analysis & Design Phase in March 2022. Following a planned review of progress, a number of concerns were raised,” the spokesperson told the Sunday Independent.

“These highlighted the lack of visibility of proposed innovative changes to current processes and how the ratepayer’s needs were being taken into account in the design of the new solution.

“The Revenues and Benefits Project Implementation Project is being managed using the PRINCE2 methodology. It is good industry practice to have a RAG (red, amber or green) status to reflect the current progress of a stage and the overall project. Given the concerns raised and the likely delay to the completion of the Analysis & Design Stage, the Project Board agreed to raise the RAG status to red in May 2022.”

When asked what steps were being taken to address the concerns raised, the DoF spokesperson said “a number of interim checkpoints to monitor and review progress” had been implemented.

“This revised approach is on track for completion by the end of August 2022. A new forum to monitor and review progress and to initiate discussions around how best to progress the project has been established. This will include a detailed review of the Analysis & Design Phase 1 outputs to inform the remainder of the project including timescales. A revised Implementation Plan will be agreed in September 2022.

“The Revenues and Benefits Project Implementation Project overall RAG status will remain red until a revised Implementation Plan is agreed in September 2022.”

The spokesperson was unable to say how much of an impact the issues raised will have on the roll-out of the new digital project.

“Whilst there is likely to be some delay to the overall Revenues and Benefits Project Implementation Project timescales, the extent of the delay cannot be confirmed until the revised Implementation Plan is agreed.”

The Sunday Independent contacted Equiniti ICS in connection with the issues around the LPS project but the company did not make any comment.