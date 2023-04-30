latest | 

‘Major’ crash in east Belfast as emergency services at the scene

Christopher Leebody

The emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in east Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Local Alliance Party councillor Michael Long wrote on social media: “Major RTC on Rosetta Park. Road closed so please avoid.

“Hope everyone is ok.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Rosetta Park area of east Belfast as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place at Rosetta Way and Rosetta Park.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

