‘Major’ crash in east Belfast as emergency services at the scene
The emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in east Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
Local Alliance Party councillor Michael Long wrote on social media: “Major RTC on Rosetta Park. Road closed so please avoid.
“Hope everyone is ok.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Rosetta Park area of east Belfast as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“Diversions are in place at Rosetta Way and Rosetta Park.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”