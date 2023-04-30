‘Major’ crash in east Belfast as emergency services at the scene

The emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in east Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Local Alliance Party councillor Michael Long wrote on social media: “Major RTC on Rosetta Park. Road closed so please avoid.

“Hope everyone is ok.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Rosetta Park area of east Belfast as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place at Rosetta Way and Rosetta Park.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”