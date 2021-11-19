Major factory fire in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh under control

A major fire at a factory near Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh has been brought under control, the fire service has said.

The blaze on the Tattygare Road in Lisbellaw was reported around 2pm on Friday.

Eight fire engines attended the scene, alongside two aerial appliances and a high-volume water pump, as firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the inferno from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Sixty members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were involved in tackling the blaze and brought it under control at 8.20pm by firefighters using breathing apparatus, jets and specialist equipment.

Crews were sent from across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh to deal with the significant fire.

Brian Coombes, group commander in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said: "NIFRS are now scaling back resources and approximately 20 firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours to deal with localised hot spots of fire within the building. The cause of fire is under investigation.”

Motorists and local residents have been asked to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed.