‘Major flooding’ causing misery for commuters as weather warning remains in place across NI

Flash flooding after torrential rain causing traffic chaos in Belfast this evening. Ladas Drive in East Belfast Photo Davis McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Heavy rain is causing misery for commuters as a weather warning remains in place across Northern Ireland.

Traffic Watch NI is urging drivers to slow down and exercise caution.

"Many reports of flooding coming in this evening across Northern Ireland,” it posted on social media.

Part of the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road has been closed due to major flooding.

Avoid driving in Belfast tonight if you can. Hours of torrential rain have blocked the outer ring at a couple of places near Forestside; similar reports elsewhere. Especially dangerous after dark - this motorist hit a grating which had ruptured but was concealed by the flood. pic.twitter.com/xOpbI5P2Xg — Sam McBride (@SJAMcBride) October 31, 2022

The junction at Cregagh Road in south Belfast has become impassable with lanes heading to Forestside closed off.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

Meanwhile a broken down lorry is completely blocking the left slip onto the M2 from York Street with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Flooding on A55 in Belfast

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood took to Twitter to warn of flooding in a number of areas in Lagan Valley.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: "People are just worried about losing their homes and businesses.

"We need something in place because the places that are flooding have flooded before, so we know we need to invest in the infrastructure."

Power cuts mean that traffic signals are currently out of action at the junction of York Street and Frederick Street.

Lights are also out at the junction of Monkstown Road and Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey where drivers are being asked to travel slowly and give way to other traffic.

Flooding on A55 in Belfast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which will be in force until 10pm.

“A band of rain will move east across Northern Ireland during Monday, possibly becoming slow moving during the afternoon and evening,” it says.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/tErB9LZj7A pic.twitter.com/IzqiV1ffOM — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) October 31, 2022

“Some heavy rain is expected at times, with 10-20mm of rain falling fairly widely, whilst a few places may receive around 40mm.

"There is uncertainty in the extent of the larger rainfall totals, but given that the ground is already saturated after recent heavy rain, even the lower totals may produce some flooding impacts.”

Meanwhile further disruption is expected on Wednesday when another yellow weather warning will come into force in Co Antrim and Co Down.

Gales of up to 65mph are possible with coastal areas most at risk from 7am until 6pm.

However sudden strong gusts of wind are possible further inland with further heavy rain likely.

The Met Office is advising people that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport should be expected.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves,” it says.

Some bus services could also be affected with journeys taking longer than usual.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles are urged to be careful especially when travelling on exposed routes and bridges.

Power cuts are also possible.