Major New IRA counter-terror operation in Derry continues into second day

Police and ATO are conducting a second day of counter-terrorism searches in the Creggan area of Derry.

Saturday’s search operation is focusing on disused land at Southway just a few hundred yards from Friday’s intelligence-led operation on the former Daisyfield Park site.

ATO have been pictured searching land in the area for potential munitions and explosives.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“Further searches are being carried out in the Letterkenny Road area with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans.”