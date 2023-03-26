Major New IRA counter-terror operation in Derry continues into third day

Police and ATO searching land at Southway on Saturday.

Police and ATO are conducting a third day of searches in the Creggan area of Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

Further searches are being carried out in the vicinity of the Kildrum Gardens area with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

Saturday’s search operation focused on disused land at Southway just a few hundred yards from Friday’s intelligence-led operation on the former Daisyfield Park site.

ATO were pictured searching land in the area for potential munitions and explosives.