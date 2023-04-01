Major New IRA counter terror search operation underway in Londonderry

Army Bomb Disposal units arrive at the scene of the search in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Police and ATO are conducting counter terror searches relating to the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry.

Saturday’s search operation is focusing on a property and land off the Letterkenny Road and Foyle Road area in the city.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the intelligence-led operation is linked to previous searches in the former Daisyfield site and the Southway area.

Pictures from the scene show six bomb disposal teams accompanied by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, searching for potential munitions and explosives.

Some officers are conducting a search inside a property while ATO are focusing on land surrounding the property.

In a statement on Saturday morning a police spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”