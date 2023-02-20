Major new social housing estate approved by Belfast City Council

How the new estate will look

A major new social housing estate has been approved for Ballymurphy in west Belfast.

At the recent meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected members approved a social housing-led residential development of 122 homes.

The site, which was formerly used for a school, is at lands north of Mill Race and Belfield Heights and south of St Gerards Manor, Ballymurphy.

It will also have pedestrian and cycle ways, public open space, a children’s play area, landscaping (including an 8m landscaped buffer to the western boundary), boundary treatments, parking, and access via the provision of a right turn lane.

The application, by Eglantine Developments Ltd, Eglinton, proposes 110 social rented homes and 12 ‘intermediate’ homes.

There will be a total of 114 semi-detached units, with the remaining eight units located within two apartment blocks. A proposed 2.4m high boundary wall between the application site and existing dwellings in Dermott Hill was requested by existing residents.

Ten letters of objection were received by the council. Concerns raised included impact on natural habitats, loss of open space, potential overlooking onto adjacent residential properties, road safety and the impact of additional traffic.

The letters also raised issues of school capacity in the area, the impact on views to Black Mountain and the wider countryside, and lack of private housing in the area.

The NI Housing Executive is supportive of the proposal, and none of the other statutory consultees aired objections.

The Housing Executive has stated that demand for social housing in this part of west Belfast is high, with 2,098 applicants identified as being in housing stress at March 2021.

The projected housing needs assessment for inner and middle west Belfast up until 2026 indicates that 1,570 new social housing starts are required to address waiting list demand.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy said it was a “good application” but queried the 8m buffer zone.

He said: “Something I experience a lot as a councillor working in a constituency office, is that sort of buffer between properties can be hard to manage, especially if there is no access to it. Has that been factored in?”

Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “You come across it when developments are up a number of years and then a buffer planting is put up in between and it nearly becomes a no man’s land, that no one wants to look after.”