Major planning applications in system for 200 weeks, says DUP MLA

The chair of Stormont’s Infrastructure Committee has slammed the state of Northern Ireland’s planning system, claiming major applications have been in the system for up to 200 weeks without a decision being made.

A major review into the implementation of the Planning Act (NI) 2011 is currently under way, with a call for evidence closing back in April.

In 2015, the planning system in Northern Ireland was reformed, with the transfer of most decisions going to local councils.

The focus of the review is to establish the extent to which the objectives of the Planning Act have been achieved, and whether there is a need to retain, amend or repeal any provisions within the Act. According to the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), pressure is building for NI’s planning system to be more aligned with that in England and the Republic, cutting down on the amount of red tape developers and planning applicants here face and making a more streamlined and faster system.

During a meeting of the Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, committee chair Jonathan Buckley hit out at the state of the system.

“The minister knows that the current target for responses to a planning application, for a regionally-significant application, is 30 weeks.

"There are some regionally-significant planning applications that have been in the Department for Infrastructure’s system for close to 200 weeks,” he said. “I’m sure the minister doesn’t find that acceptable, I certainly don’t find it acceptable, if we are going to be drivers of economic development and recovery, how is this an advertisement for inward investment? … How will the minister get a grip of those regionally-significant applications that have long since passed the time when a decision should have been made to allow certainty in those areas, and indeed, for employers?”

Mr Buckley pointed to the application for the Arc21 incinerator in Mallusk as one such application that has been in the system for a prolonged period of time.

Ms Mallon responded: “We are currently carrying out a review of the Planning Act which will be an important component in improving the system.

"There are a number of dimensions to this, one is the quality of applications that are submitted in the first instance.

“There is an issue around the quality and subsequent information that is continually sent through, that then has to be re-analysed, which takes time.

“One of the big areas that needs improved is consultee response time, that’s why the cross-departmental working group that is led by a senior official in my department is working hard to improve that area.

"But I recognise that we need to get better at planning and infrastructure, and that is why I have been pushing for the establishment of an Infrastructure Commission here.”

According the NILGA’s recent response to DfI’s call for evidence of the Planning Act: “An independent expert review of the system is required, to ensure we keep pace with GB and RoI, eliminating the huge amount of red tape councils face, and designing flexibility into the system.

“The planning system is currently holding NI back.

"Someone credible, with planning experience, from outside NI is needed to take a look and make recommendations of how we can improve, based on their knowledge and experience.

"We need to overcome the stasis and in some quarters, recalcitrance, within government.

“We are moving into a post-Covid, post-Brexit, changed world — investors will be choosier and currently face too many checks and balances within the planning system here that are not experienced in competitor regions.

"Building confidence in our planning system is imperative.”