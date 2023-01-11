Major police search ongoing in north Belfast
Niamh Campbell
A major police operation is ongoing in north Belfast.
Nine police units and an evidence-gathering team have assembled in the Glenrosa Link area off York Street on Wednesday evening.
A police helicopter has also been spotted overhead.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are conducting searches at a number of properties in North Belfast this evening, Wednesday, 11th January. These searches are linked to an ongoing local investigation into suspected criminality.”
More details to follow.