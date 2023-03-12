Major police search operation ongoing in Derry

Police and ATO at the scene of a major search operation in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

A major search operation is ongoing on the outskirts of the Creggan area of Derry.

Police and ATO are searching land at an abandoned farm site close to the Magowan Park area of the city.

ATO officers with search dogs have been focusing on a shed during the operation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity conducted a search in the Brae Head Road of Londonderry on Sunday, 12th March.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.