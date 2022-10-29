Major rescue effort in Belfast Lough after reports man fell overboard from ferry ends
A major overnight search of Belfast Lough has now ended.
The rescue effort continued on Sunday following reports that a man entered the water from a passenger ferry.
Emergency crews including the Coastguard, RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue responded to a mayday call late on Saturday night.
A Rescue 199 helicopter from Scotland was scanning the lough just after midnight.
A rescue plane was dispatched to search an area of interest on Sunday morning as efforts continued.
The operation, involving Belfast Harbour Police and the Coastguard is focusing on an area between Greenisland and Bangor.
At lunchtime on Sunday, the PSNI said the search was ongoing.
A spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night, Saturday, 29th October.”
On Sunday evening, the coastguard said its rescue teams were no longer involved and it is now a police matter.