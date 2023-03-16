Major road closed as possible gas leak investigated

A possible gas leak is being investigated on the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast (David Young/PA)

A section of a main road in Belfast was closed while a potential gas leak was investigated.

The Upper Newtownards Road was closed on Thursday morning, causing major traffic delays during rush hour.

The alert was sparked following reports of smoke coming from a manhole.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene in Belfast (David Young/PA)

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The area affected is from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive.

“Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey this morning and to note that the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.”

Police later said the road had reopened to traffic.