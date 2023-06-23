Major search and rescue operation launched in Belfast as helicopter scrambled

Police at the scene of the incident (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A major search and rescue operation was last night launched at Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast.

The incident began at around 9pm on Thursday night following concerns for the safety of a person in the park.

Police, ambulance, fire service and search and rescue teams were assisted by a coastguard helicopter that was scrambled from Scotland to assist in the operation.

Rescue 199 from Prestwick was spotted circling Cavehill during the operation before landing in the nearby Belfast Zoo.

In a short statement on Thursday night, a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following the report of a concern for the safety of an individual in the vicinity of Cavehill Country Park.

"Access to the park is restricted at this time and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

The condition of the casualty is not yet known.