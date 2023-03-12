Major search operation at abandoned Derry farm continues into second day

Police and ATO at the scene of a major search operation in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

A major search operation in the Creggan area of Londonderry has continued into its second day.

The searches – being conducted around an abandoned farm site in the Magowan Park area of the city – are understood to be in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism, with police and Army ammunition technical officers attending.

It comes after police came under attack during the ongoing major search operation on Sunday evening.

Video shared on social media shows youths throwing bricks, bottles and missiles at police as the searches continued.

Police attacked with missiles during ongoing search operation at abandoned farm in Derry

The PSNI said officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of Derry on Sunday as the search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road continued.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them.

"Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured.

"Police liaised with local community representatives who assisted in moving the young people away from the area.

"Shortly after 7.30pm, police were also able to leave the area after concluding the search and the situation has now calmed."

Bomb disposal officers with search dogs were focusing on a shed during the operation.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton issued a statement on social media: “Shameful scenes in the Creggan this evening. Whilst PSNI officers are out trying to protect our communities from those who want to cause hurt and misery, they come under attack.

“Those involved are destroying their own area and preventing the PSNI from protecting their neighbours.”The Belfast Telegraph understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.