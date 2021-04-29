Majority back NI Executive’s roadmap out of lockdown, says survey

87% of people say they have supported the Executive’s regulations and guidelines on how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Northern Ireland eases out of lockdown, 87% of people say they have supported the Executive’s regulations and guidelines on how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is according to the findings of the sixth phase of NISRA’s opinion survey, carried out between April 21, 2020 and April 3 of this year.

Based on 13,142 interviews with members of the public, the survey also examined people’s feelings on vaccinations, mental health and financial concerns.

It found that 59% said that they were completely following the lockdown measures to deal with the pandemic with 87% supporting the measures while some 7% opposed them.

Elsewhere 27% of those interviewed in the first three months of this year had received a coronavirus vaccine with 47% experiencing side effects and 92% describing these as mild.

The vast majority (91%) said they would be likely to have a vaccine.

The most common reasons given by those people unlikely to take one were concerns about the side effects (53%), worries about the long-term effects on their health (42%), safety (34%) or waiting to see how well the vaccine works (33%).

People interviewed between January to April 2021 also completed the General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12), focusing on recent general levels of happiness, depression, anxiety and sleep disturbance.

Some 28% had a high GHQ-12 score, which could indicate a possible mental health problem. One in three females (33%) had a high GHQ-12 score, significantly higher than for males (23%).

Almost one third of people (32%) aged 16-44 years had a high GHQ-12 score, significantly higher than for those aged 45-64 years (28%) and those aged 65 years and over (20%).

Turning to home schooling and remote learning, 65% agreed this was negatively affecting the well-being of their children but almost 21% disagreed.

Those who expected the financial position of their household to get worse in the next 12 months was highest at the beginning of the pandemic in the months of April to June 2020 (31%) fell to 18% between January to March 2021.

The survey also asked people to rate their wellbeing, or “life satisfaction”, and how anxious they are feeling.

This sixth phase suggests life satisfaction scores were significantly lower than that reported by NISRA for the 2019/20 year.

Scoring for anxiety levels was also significantly higher in the same period.