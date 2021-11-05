Majority believe Stormont should remain in place until May, as poll shows support for NI Protocol consensus

The majority of people in Northern Ireland believe the Stormont Assembly and Executive should remain in place until next May, according to a survey conducted.

The University of Liverpool survey showed 65% of those who participated thought the institutions should stay in place until the scheduled election next year, with just 9.6% disagreeing.

The results come following warnings by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that an early Stormont election could be called if the UK Government does not act over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The poll also showed support for consensus around the issue of the protocol, with mitigations by both the EU and UK backed by those who responded.

Among those unionists who wish to remain in the UK, just 12.6% stated the protocol was the most important issue to them.

Responding to the results, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he recognised the protocol was “not the number one issue”, but argued without a border in the Irish Sea removed there would be “damage done to the union”.

"This poll demonstrates a majority of people value the Union and as political representatives it is our duty to ensure the Protocol threat to it is removed,” he said.

Sir Jeffrey also argued the figure showing 58.6% support for staying in the United Kingdom in the event of a border poll “exposes Sinn Fein talk about a border poll to be rhetoric and spin”

The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry said the NI Protocol is “not the defining issue”at present.

"In so far as the protocol is an issue, people are looking for pragmatic solutions, they are not seeing it as a fundamentally constitutional issue,” he told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

In what was described by Professor Pete Shirlow as a “breakdown of binary politics”, the survey also showed support for Sinn Fein at 23.5%, ahead of the DUP on 20.6%.

Conducted in the last two weeks of last month, 39.8% of those surveyed identified themselves as unionist, 26.8% as nationalist and 33.3% as neither.

The poll also showed the UUP on 13%, the SDLP on 11.4% and the TUV on 5.6%, while it projected growth for the Alliance Party at 17.3% and the Green Party at 3.9%

The Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol: Consensus or Conflict? survey questioned 1,002 people in every council area in Northern Ireland.

“This survey shows there is a breakdown of binary politics. There is dissatisfaction with identity politics. Those who are voting are voting beyond identity politics,” Professor Peter Shirlow said.

“What we are seeing is the outworking of the Good Friday agreement. More people are choosing neither unionist or nationalism as their identity.

“This is a seismic shift. What we are witnessing here is the emergence of a society where consensus fits across all communities.

“You can no longer treat issues as orange or green because significant sections of the population have decided that they will choose what they think about an issue based on their own experiences.”

“We are seeing the growth of people who vote for the parties like Alliance and the Greens. There are now three voting blocs in Northern Ireland. There’s unionism, nationalism and a third block which votes on issues. There are now three communities in Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the survey found a majority of people here back proposals by the European Union to resolve the issues over the NI Protocol.

The survey found that 42.2% backed proposals made by the EU last month, with 20.7% saying they should be rejected.

The UK government’s proposal that goods should be able to circulate without checks on their movement into and within Northern Ireland if they meet either UK or EU standards were backed by 74.7 per cent.

The issue of the protocol was also ranked fourth among the most important issues for voters in Northern Ireland behind Covid, healthcare and the economy.

It also showed 58.6% of respondents support remaining in the UK compared to 29.8% who would vote tomorrow for a united Ireland. The highest share of support for remaining in the UK was shown among those aged 60+ (74.6%) with similar shares among those aged 36-59 (55%) and those under 36 (54%).

However, constitutional issues were deemed the most important concern to just 1.4% of respondents of the survey.

Prof Shirlow added: “It is evident that respondents seek proportionality in north-south and east-west trade relationships.

“There is no evidence here of mass rejection, even among unionists, of the mitigations advanced by the EU. Similarly, there is no nationalist/republican rejection of key UK government proposals. This is not what is assumed within media and political commentary.

“Complex issues cannot be reduced to soundbites, tweets and headlines.”