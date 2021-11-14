Majority of NI people polled worried about climate crisis

But less than 50% are prepared to pay carbon tax to help environment

A clear majority in Northern Ireland are concerned about climate change — but there is less enthusiasm for extra taxes to pay for green initiatives, a poll suggests.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed said they were worried about the environment — yet less than half support a so-called carbon tax.

The findings come after a fortnight dominated by the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The event ended on Saturday night with an explicit plan to reduce coal — the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases — but the final deal was watered down from “phase out” to “phase down”.

A LucidTalk poll in conjunction with the Belfast Telegraph surveyed attitudes to the environment.

Asked if they were concerned about climate change, 74% of respondents said yes, with 21% saying no. The other 5% were unsure.

However, the survey of around 3,300 responses, conducted between November 5 and 8, found huge differences in attitudes depending on political affiliation.

DUP voters were split on the issue — 44% said they are worried and 48% are not worried.

Others were more clear-cut on the issue with 94% of Alliance voters and 93% of Sinn Fein voters expressing concern.

Yet when it comes to paying for green initiatives, opinion is more divided.

When all respondents were asked would they be in favour of a carbon tax to help pay for environmental initiatives, 43% said yes, with 46% against and the remaining 11% unsure.

Middle-class respondents are more in favour (49% for, 42% against) than working class (30% for, 59% against).

Again, there are big differences in views based on political affiliation.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of DUP voters are opposed to a carbon tax, with just 16% in favour, compared to Alliance (67% for, 21% against). A majority of Sinn Fein voters are in favour of an additional tax — but not overwhelmingly so, with 53% willing to pay for environmental initiatives and 35% unwilling.

Currently two climate bills are making their way through the Assembly — one from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and another from Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

At the weekend the UK's independent climate watchdog warned Northern Ireland will fall behind on UK targets unless legislation is passed on climate change.

Chris Stark, the chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), told the BBC there were "no plans to revisit the framework target for the UK" but that, with Northern Ireland, "there's clearly a gap because it doesn't have the legislative framework in place to tackle climate change".

Yesterday the Prime Minister hailed the "truly historic" outcome of the summit, describing the agreement as "game-changing", but he said not all countries were willing to meet the level of ambition expected by many.

Boris Johnson insisted the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising above 1.5C is "still alive". He said most of Western Europe and North America have been persuaded to pull the plug on financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by this time next year.

"And when you add all that together, it is beyond question, Glasgow has sounded the death knell for coal power."

But he added: "Of course, my delight at this progress is tinged with disappointment.

"Those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death, who can only stand by as their islands are submerged and their homes battered by storms, they demanded a high level of ambition from this summit. While many of us were willing to go there, that wasn't true of everybody. Sadly that's the nature of diplomacy.”