Majority of Northern Ireland civil servants to receive below inflation pay award after failed agreement

Most of Northern Ireland’s civil servants will receive a below inflation pay award, after an agreement failed to be reached with recognised civil service trade unions.

In a statement, the Department of Finance (DoF) has confirmed the implementation of the 2022 Pay Award for Northern Ireland Civil Service’s non-industrial staff.

It comes as thousands of civil servants from Northern Ireland's largest trade union are to set to go on strike on 26 April – the same day as members of teaching unions.

In January, civil service workers were formally offered a pay rise of £552, which would be backdated, equivalent to an increase of almost 2%.

However, unions wanted a 5% rise in line with inflation.

A DoF spokesperson said: “The challenging financial position has prevented any improvement being made on the formal overall pay offer made to trade unions. Following negotiations, it has not been possible to reach agreement with the recognised civil service trade unions on the overall pay award.

“No decision on the industrial pay award has yet been made as negotiations with industrial unions are continuing about the Department for Infrastructure’s Roads Productivity Bonus Scheme.”

The department added non-industrial should receive the increase “as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates said the planned strike action was the “the largest vote for action we have ever had in the civil service.”

"Members are very angry and insulted because this is the worst pay offer that any public sector worker has received.”

NIPSA have been contacted for comment.