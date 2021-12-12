Majority think NI will quit the union in a decade, new survey from Lord Ashcroft reveals

Northern Ireland would vote to stay in the UK in a referendum tomorrow – but most believe a border poll in 10 years' time would result in a united Ireland, according to new polling from Lord Ashcroft.

In the survey, pollster and Tory peer Lord Ashcroft warned that ‘"in Northern Ireland, politics is played for the long term, and with that in mind few are resting easy on the unionist side" but added the results of the poll were a "welcome early Christmas gift for unionists".

Based on interviews with 3,301 people, the survey records that if a vote were held tomorrow, most people would vote not to join the Republic by 54 per cent to 46 per cent (excluding ‘don’t knows’).

More than seven in ten voters aged under 25 also said they would vote for a united Ireland. Only 64 per cent of unionists thought Northern Ireland would choose the UK in a decade.

Brexit was one of the main issues raised by those surveyed with more than one in five voters saying that leaving the EU "has made them question their support for the province remaining part of the UK", also blaming it for shortages in shops.

Lord Ashcroft said "ideas of national identity" are currently being edged aside by concerns on practicalities such as public services and living costs but in the long term, voters predict a different outcome.

Voters were more likely to think that housing costs, tax rates and unemployment would be higher in a united Ireland while public spending and welfare benefits were more likely to be lower. Business investment was thought more likely to be higher.

They also expressed thinking that opportunities for young people and (by a small margin) parity of esteem were more likely to be better than worse in a united Ireland – though 78 per cent of unionists disagreed on that point.

Voter demographics will also play a part as predicted by one of those surveyed, a Catholic in Strabane who said "we breed better" than unionists. "They have big TVs; we have big families," they said,

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Lord Ashcroft said in a similar survey two years ago, he found a "wafer-thin" margin for Northern Ireland to join the Republic.

Voters on all sides also feel the rest of the UK is indifferent to Northern Ireland's place in the union, while nearly four in ten unionists along with two-thirds of nationalists feel the UK government would rather Northern Ireland re-unified with the Republic. "Boris Johnson’s agreement to an Irish Sea border under the Northern Ireland Protocol only adds weight to this perennial suspicion," said Lord Ashcroft.

Many on all sides believe Sinn Fein is on course to become Northern Ireland's largest party in next year's Assembly elections and that unionism is in "disarray", he said. The stance of some parties on issues like gay marriage means young voters will look towards leaders who share their values but necessarily a commitment to Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, Lord Ashcroft concluded.