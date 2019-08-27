Malcolm McKeown murder detectives appeal for information on second car after shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown have asked for the public's help in identifying a car seen on the day of his killing.

The 54-year-old was shot dead as he sat in his car at the rear of a filling station in Waringstown on August 19.

Mr McKeown had a lengthy criminal past and lived in the Waringstown area.

Two men, Jake O'Brien (25) and Andrew Martin (24), appeared in court this week charged with his murder. They both deny the charge.

Malcolm McKeown

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Mr McKeown entered the shop at Dewart’s Garage, Main Street at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and walked back to his car approximately four minutes later.

"This is when I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him. His body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of the garage at around 9pm."

Police have previously appealed for information regarding a dark blue or black VW Passat they believe was used in the murder and was later found burnt out on Glenavon Lane.

Speaking on Tuesday, DCI Montgomery said: “Today, I have a further appeal about another vehicle that I am interested in. It is a grey Volkswagen Golf S which was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 5pm and 7pm on the Monday evening. Did you see this car?

“Anyone with any information can contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."