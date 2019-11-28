Malcolm McKeown murder: Two arrested over petrol station killing

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.

McKeown, a career criminal, was gunned down in broad daylight outside a filling station in August.

He was shot six times minutes after he left the shop at the petrol station and his body was found slumped in his car at the side of the garage.

A car believed to have been used by the murderers was later found burnt out on the edge of the Mourneview estate in Lurgan.

Two men, aged 33 and 59, were arrested on Thursday afternoon and have been taken to Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast for questioning.