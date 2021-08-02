Male (41) arrested in connection to South East Antrim UDA drugs probe

A man aged 41 has been arrested in connection to a paramilitary crime task force (PCTF) operation investigating suspected organised illegal drug criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

The male was arrested on Monday on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

The arrest was made following the search of a property in the Greenisland area, a police spokesman said.

He remains in custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The arrest and search conducted this morning is further evidence of our commitment to end paramilitary organised drug criminality in all its forms.

“The quantity of Class A and B controlled drugs removed from the streets not only removes these dangerous drugs from circulation, it also will impact on the groups’ finances and ability to cause harm.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101.”

