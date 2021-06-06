Male carrying a knife threatens occupants of north Belfast property

A masked man carrying a blade entered a property in north Belfast on Sunday and threatened the occupants before stealing a purse.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary which took place shortly after 7am in the Flaxton Place area.

The male entered the property and awoke the woman and her adult son, who were both asleep downstairs, before demanding money.

Having threatened the male, the man then made off with a purse.

The assailant is believed to be approximately 5’ 6” in height and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up. He also had a blue facemask on and spoke with a local accent. Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Both of the victims have gone through a frightening ordeal and have been very shaken by it.

“If you were in the Old Mill Road area of the city in or around 7am this morning and saw a man fitting this description or you have any other information that could help our investigation, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 573 of 6/6/21.” A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org