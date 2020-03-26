Male cyclist dies after being hit by car in Moira

A male cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car in Moira on Thursday evening.

The man was riding his bicycle on the Lisburn Road when he was involved in a collision with a black coloured Seat Leon at around 5.45pm. The female driver of the car was not injured during the incident.

Sergeant Jonny Mackenzie appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Lisburn Road at the time and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1209 26/03/20.