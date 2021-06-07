Male cyclist in hospital following Magherafelt van collision 

A man has been arrested and a male cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision involving a white van in Co Londonderry.

The incident took place on Shore Road, Ballyronan in Magherafelt on Sunday around 9am.

The PSNI said in a statement on Monday it is appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The cyclist remains in hospital at this time where he is undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained as a result of the collision with a white Citroen Berlingo van. A police spokesperson said the cyclist remains in hospital at this time where he is undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained as a result of the collision.

A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of traffic-related offences, and he has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have captured the collision on their dashcam, to get in touch.

Police are also appealing to members of the public who may have stopped at the scene to help to call them. The number is 101, quoting reference number 662 of 06/06/21.