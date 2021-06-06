Male involved in north Belfast disturbance to appear before court

Police at the scene of the incident in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday after he allegedly assaulted two women in north Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Carlisle Walk/Henry Place area of the New Lodge around 12.30am.

A police helicopter, ambulance and dog unit were all called to the scene.

It is alleged two females were assaulted by the 24-year-old male inside a property.

Passersby heard screaming for help coming from inside the house and restrained the male until the PSNI arrived.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Sunday that the male was arrested and has been charged with a number of offences including common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” added the PSNI.

“The charges follow a disturbance in the north of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 5.”