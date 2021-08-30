Male motorcyclist dies following Bangor crash

A 46-year-old man has died following a collision on the Belfast Road in Bangor last week.

The crash involved the man who was on a motorcycle, and two cars, on Wednesday August 25.

Damage was caused to all three vehicles in the incident. PSNI officers and a crew from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

In a statement on Monday, a police spokesperson said: “The collision, involving a motorcycle, was reported to police at 3.35pm.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but has sadly passed away.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues, and we would ask anyone who witnessed it, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1254 of 25/08/21.”