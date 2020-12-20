Male pedestrian in critical condition following Ballymena collision

Police at the scene of an RTC on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena on December 20th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Ballymena on Saturday night.

The crash, involving a man in his 20s and a black Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Cullybackey Road in the town just before midnight.

Police said the man was taken to hospital, where he is currently in a critical condition. The Cullybackey Road was reopened on Sunday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the collision and officers are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who has any information or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 2381 19/12/20."