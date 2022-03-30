Male stabbed multiple times in the head in Coleraine incident

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed a number of times in the head in Coleraine.

The male, aged in his 40s, was attacked from behind by an unknown person at a property in the Clifton Park area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The PSNI explained the man reported hearing a knock at his door at around 4.10am.

After answering the door, no one was there and he stepped outside to see if anyone was nearby.

Once outside, he was attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times to his head with a sharp object.

“He managed to get back inside his house following the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries,” added a PSNI spokesperson.

“An investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information or to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Clifton Park area on Wednesday morning, to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 163 30/03/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”